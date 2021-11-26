ACLU of Georgia policy director talks about convictions in Arbery case

ACLU of Georgia policy director Christopher Bruce weighed in on the convictions of Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan in the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia.

Bruce has been in Brunswick throughout the community’s process to help get justice for Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man shot and killed while on a jog.

Can you start with where the injustice began in this process?

One of the remarks [heard in the video of Arbery’s killing] and I may be paraphrasing, was like, “Well, won’t be too much longer now.” That’s [the] beginning of seeing a lack of empathy for a Black man’s life altogether. [And] the fact that the McMichaels were not arrested on that day… Then having 73 days of public outcry of people coming together, and it wasn’t until a video was released that people were like, “I can’t believe this happened in the United States in this area and nothing’s been done about it.”

I think this is a case study in the injustice [against] the Black community, and how the United States does not treat an African American life the same as they treat a White person’s life.

