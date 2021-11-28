Black Thought of The Roots to make off-Broadway acting debut

Tariq “Black Thought” of The Roots will be starring in the upcoming off-Broadway production of the New Group’s upcoming world premiere of Black No More. The new musical is inspired is by George S. Schuyler’s 1931 Afro-futurist novel of the same name set during the Harlem Renaissance. The play will be presented from Jan. 11 to Feb. 27, 2022, at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Opening night is scheduled for Feb. 8.

Black No More is directed by Scott Elliott with choreography by Tony winner Bill T. Jones. Black Thought also composed the show along with Brandon Victor Dixon , Lillias White, Jennifer Damiano, Tamika Lawrence, Theo Stockman, Tracy Shayne, Ephraim Sykes and Walter Bobbie.

The play will also star Leanne Antonio, Rhaamell Burke-Missouri, Elijah A. Carter, Ryan Fitzgerald, Polanco Jones Jr., Zachary Daniel Jones, Sarah Meahl and Mary Page Nance. The Roots frontman spoke of the upcoming production on Instagram and said that the project could be one of his career highlights when it’s all said and done.

“I’m humbled and honored to formally announce what one day could be considered my life’s work. Black No More, a musical. Book by John Ridley, music and lyrics written by #TariqTrotter, choreographed by Bill T. Jones, directed by Scott Elliott @thenewgroupnyc and music supervision by Daryl Waters.

This has been years in the making and I’m beyond grateful to be part of a dream team telling this story. This is an entree into a new space for me and hopefully a seat at a new table. I’m excited to see how it’s received. Hope to see you in January. Broad [Street] to Broadway,” he posted.

The musical tells the story of Max Disher (Dixon), who’s eager to try the mysterious machine invented by Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter) that guarantees to “solve the American race problem”— by turning Black people White.