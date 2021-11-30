LaVar Ball wants sons to create superteam in NBA (video)

Patriarch LaVar Ball didn’t need to utter a single syllable as he sat courtside, basking in the knowledge that he accomplished what was widely considered to be an outlandish dream by a bombastic carnival barker.

Father Ball sported a black hat with the simple message, “I told you so!” as he watched two of his three sons, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, play against each other as the Chicago Bulls hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.

With his middle child, LiAngelo Ball, playing in the equivalent of the NBA’s minor league system, LaVar Ball made his predictions, which were loudly trumpeted to the world, come to fruition.

LaVar Ball in "I Told You So" merch… He really did try to tell us 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/X2tZz2rU1N — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 30, 2021

Not only has the cacophony of hate has ceased against the father, but there are now others, like Bulls’ center Nikola Vucevic, who hope to emulate the Ball family’s feats.

Nikola Vucevic wants to be the next LaVar Ball 🤣 pic.twitter.com/52PCxnDR5W — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) November 30, 2021

The father set up a pop-up shop in Chicago on the day of the game to sell his Big Baller Brand shoe line and other memorabilia. He also reportedly met with the Chicago Bulls front office about bringing his second and third sons to the team to join eldest kid Lonzo Ball to form a family superteam.

“By themselves, they are good. But together, they’re great,” Ball reportedly said, according to BlockClubChicago.org.

In typical Ball fashion, the dad also said his youngest son, LaMelo Ball, 20, could become the youngest ever player to win the league MVP award. Former Bulls star Derrick Rose currently holds the record by winning it at age 22.

Ball supporters went wild on Twitter celebrating the family’s very rare accomplishment as well as Ball’s ability to plow through the pile of naysayers en route to national glory.

Okay no lie Lavar Ball knows how to do this "Project Athlete" thingy .All his kids balling.Once LiAngelo gets in the NBA , it's done https://t.co/cHZ9Vegdxr — MASH||WØLF 🌹🌹 (@JOemashambe) November 30, 2021

“I told you so.” That’s what LaVar Ball’s hat said last night as he watched his two sons duel it out in the Bulls’ win over the Hornets. We’re saying nothing. pic.twitter.com/smtlHAG0K9 — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) November 30, 2021

Will Lavar Ball get a movie like Richard Williams? — Genoa Chanel 🦃 (@GenoaChanel) November 30, 2021

Lavar Ball could run up a bag doing speaking engagements on manifestation — Lord Mac (@FryMac_) November 30, 2021