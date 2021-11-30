Steve Harvey unveils the trailer for his new courtroom comedy series (video)

Christmas isn’t even here yet and Steve Harvey is already planning to take over television again next year. Harvey just unveiled the trailer for his new upcoming series “Judge Steve Harvey” which will debut on Jan. 4, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

The one-hour unscripted courtroom comedy will see the comedian presiding over a range of cases as real-life people hash out their drama ranging from family disputes and sour friendships to small claims court disputes and unpaid bets. Harvey will bring the laughs as he plays by his own rules, using his own life experiences and some good old common sense.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to continue my fruitful partnership with ABC and collaborate with them on my next venture. Viewers tuning into ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court,” Harvey told Deadline.

Ten episodes have already been locked in for the first season of “Judge Steve Harvey” next year while he continues his reign on syndicated radio and hosting gigs on “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud.”

Take a look at the trailer for Harvey’s newest TV adventure.