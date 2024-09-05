Woman claims Steve Harvey is her daughter’s father in resurfaced clip

Steve Harvey, the beloved comedian and talk show host, recently found himself in an unexpected situation when a woman claimed he fathered her teenage daughter. This surprising revelation unfolded during an episode of his former daytime talk show, “Steve Harvey,” where the audience was treated to a mix of humor and disbelief from Harvey. The clip resurfaced recently, and social media is buzzing, but Harvey clarified his position during the episode.

The Family Man

Despite the claims made by the woman, Steve Harvey is a proud father of seven children from his three marriages. His blended family includes twin daughters Karli and Brandi, and a son named Broderick from his first marriage to Marcia Harvey, which ended in 1994. He later welcomed a son named Wynton with his second wife, Mary Shackelford, before marrying Marjorie Harvey in 2007. He adopted Marjorie’s three children: daughters Morgan and Lori, and son Jason.

The Shocking Claim

During the “Ask Steve” segment of his show, a woman confessed that she had been telling her daughter for nearly 20 years that Harvey was her father. Stunned by the admission, he responded, “Lady, I don’t even know you.” The woman insisted that her daughter resembled him more than her actual father, but Harvey firmly denied any connection, stating, “I ain’t got no more kids. I can tell you that right now.”

Humor in the Face of Accusation

As the audience erupted in laughter, Steve maintained his stance, humorously urging the woman to tell her daughter the truth about her real father. “Tell this girl the truth. Tell her who her real dad is. Got me set up like, ‘How come he don’t never come around?’ Now I’m a d—n deadbeat dad,” he quipped, showcasing his signature comedic style even in a bizarre situation.

Audience Reactions

The clip of this encounter quickly went viral, with viewers sharing their reactions on social media. One viewer remarked, “You thought this was a good idea?…I’m not this little girl daddy!” Others noted the situation’s absurdity, suggesting that the woman was trying to turn the segment into a Maury Povich-style paternity test reveal.

Legacy and Family Dynamics

Steve Harvey has often spoken about the importance of family and leaving a legacy. He frequently shares moments from his life with his wife Marjorie and their children on social media, emphasizing the joy and challenges of blended family life. However, he faced scrutiny this summer when fans noticed the absence of his twin daughters in family photos during their 18th wedding anniversary trip.