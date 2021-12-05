Swizz Beatz reveals issues with past few Verzuz competitors

Swizz Beatz voiced his frustration on Instagram about a few issues going on with Verzuz behind the scenes and let people know he’s irritated by the last few shows. A few issues that particularly irked him were that the shows were starting late and the prices that some of the artists wanted to be paid for performing.

“Ain’t did a show in 23 summers and want to charge us like they sold out stadium prices. Talking about yesterday’s price is not today’s price s—. Talking bout we not going on stage until my homie call from Rikers to do the prayer … New rule if you don’t start on time you don’t get paid on time. Verzuz is not free. They charge us five times [than] they do non-black shows,” Swizz posted on his IG Story.

“Coming on stage after getting paid for 10 shows in 1 Verzuz just to get on stage drunk … and late, I’m just saying. Ok, let me watch the show now.”

Bizzy Bone spoke with TMZ and clarified with the outlet that he had spoken with Swizz and that the remarks weren’t geared towards him and his crew. The Bone Thugs rapper was involved in a brief squabble with 3-6 Mafia’s camp during their Verzuz competition last week but everything worked out and the show went on without a hitch.

“I called Swizz. He was in Dubai. Swizz told me you know he was like, ‘it’s hip-hop b like I ain’t tripping.’ And everybody was acting like he was saying something, he wasn’t talking about us. We do our own prayers, we have no problem with no money we ain’t asking no special cups or none of that – we street dudes. So he wasn’t talking about us, but of course, he being politically correct and I dig that and I appreciate that about it,” Bizzy Bone explained.

While Swizz didn’t mention any names, Chaka Khan did appear to be a little intoxicated during her Verzuz performance with Stephanie Mills last month. Check out Bizzy Bone clearing his name below.