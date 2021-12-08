Former New Orleans Saints player reportedly dies at 31 in police custody

Police are reportedly investigating the death of a former NFL player while in police custody.

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. was driving to Atlanta for business on Dec. 5, 2021, when police stopped him in Reform, Alabama, his father Glenn Foster Sr. told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. Foster Jr. was charged with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, according to ESPN.

On Dec. 6, Foster Jr. died in an Alabama hospital. He was 31.

Local police told New Orleans’ media outlets Foster Jr. was driving 90 miles per hour as officers chased him down the state highway on Dec. 5. Officers used a spike strip to flatten Foster Jr.’s tires and slow him down, and the former NFL player crashed into a business.

Reform Police Chief Richard Black told New Orleans media Foster Jr. engaged in a “small, minor tussle” with the officers as he was arrested, but no one appeared to get injured.

Foster Jr. had his initial court appearance before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, where he was “non compliant and refused to respond to any questions,” the Judge wrote, ESPN reports. Based on the court appearance, Junkin determined Foster Jr. was not mentally well and ordered him to be held without bond for a mental evaluation.

The former football player had previously been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was 20, his father told the media.

“I can’t get my son back, but we want whoever is responsible to pay for this,” his mother, Sabrina Foster, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

