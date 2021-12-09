Roy Jones Jr. among 8 to be inducted into International Boxing Hall of Fame

Roy Jones Jr., James Toney and Miguel Cotto have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. The eight-person Class of 2022 will also consist of two women, former UFC champion Holly Holm, who started in boxing, along with German boxer Regina Halmich.

Publicist Bill Caplan, journalist Ron Borges, and executive Bob Yalen rounded out the prestigious cl. The Class of 2022 will be inducted this coming June in Canastota, New York, with the 2020 and 2021 classes because the two previous induction ceremonies were canceled as a result of COVID-19.

Jones was the best pound-for-pound champion several times during his stellar career (66-9, 47 KOs) and received a silver medal in the 1988 Olympics after being famously robbed of the gold in front of the international audience. He won world titles in four weight classes at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight, becoming the first former middleweight champion in 100 years to win a heavyweight title. Jones shared his excitement about the honor on Instagram.

“This is an absolutely marvelous feeling. I’m so honored that I get this opportunity and I can’t wait to go to Canastota to see it come to fruition. Thank You to everyone on the @internationalboxinghalloffame Committee, and everyone that was involved in inducting me into the Hall of Fame. This is one of the most prestigious honors for a boxer to receive.

Thank you to all of the fans who have been sending me the congratulations messages and who have supported me throughout the years. Congratulations to all of the other honorees who are going in at the same time. It is a beautiful class and I just thank God for everything that he has given us all. Thank you again. Thank you everyone. Body Head in the building!!” Jones posted on IG.

Check out the Class of 2022 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees below.