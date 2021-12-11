Ariana Debose dances her way into our hearts in ‘West Side Story’

Ariana Debose has a magic aura around her that breaks through on every occasion. Gracefully interweaving her acting ability with extraordinary dance and performance skills, her star quality is undeniable.

This month, Debose takes center stage as Anita in the iconic musical, West Side Story. Adapted for the big screen by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg, it embraces the authenticity of the original musical with a modern twist. Speaking to rolling out prior to the film’s premiere, Debose discussed the rebirth of one of the stage’s most popular musicals. In addition, she explains how the updated version will impact new audiences and hopes it will force viewers to look at their fellow man differently.

When you learned that you’d landed the role of Anita, how did you react?



Well, number one, Steven [Spielberg] is such a gem of a huge human. He has such integrity with how he does business. He called to ask me if I would play his Anita. He didn’t tell me that I was going to be Anita. He asked me if I would play his Anita. And that made me cry. I was actually sitting in a nail salon, believe it or not, with like foils on my hands. And I was like, what? Just silent, crying with tears. I was like, I was so honored.

