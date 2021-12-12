Nick Cannon reveals tattoo of late infant son (photo and video)

Nick Cannon announced he is paying a tribute to his late infant son by getting a tattoo in his honor.

The host of his eponymous talk show conveyed to his TV audience how much their condolences and well wishes have meant to him.

“I’ve seen so much love ‘yall, more love than I’ve probably ever experienced,” he said, thanking the audience before starting his “Pic of the Day” segment and holding up an image of the meaningful ink.

“That’s actually my rib right there. Last night I got the opportunity to go get a tattoo of my son Zen as an angel on my rib,” he said.

“I’m still all bandaged up and it hurts right here right now,” Cannon, 41, added while pointing to his side.

Cannon told the audience that he arrived at the tattoo parlor in metro Los Angeles at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday night and didn’t leave until “around 1 in the morning.”

“It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it,” Cannon said. “I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel.”

The multi-hyphenate star also showed a video of the process of getting the tatoo, which depicts Zen with a halo and angel wings. Cannon tearfully revealed on Tuesday’s show that his son Zen had succumbed to brain cancer.