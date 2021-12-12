 Skip to content

Travis Scott loses more major endorsement deals and concert bookings

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | Dec 12, 2021

Travis Scott is continuing to feel the heat after ten people lost their lives and hundreds were injured at his Astroworld Music Festival on Nov. 5, 2021, when fans rushed the stage and trampled victims. With numerous multimillion-dollar lawsuits filed against him and the concert promoter Live Nation and others, Travis Scott is now starting to lose endorsement deals.


On Friday, Anheuser-Busch announced that it is discontinuing the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s Cacti hard seltzers, which hit stores in March. The brand’s social media accounts on Instagram and Twitter have already been taken down as well.

“After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision,” a spokesperson for the company told AdAge in a statement.


Anheuser-Busch didn’t reveal the reason for discontinuing the popular alcoholic beverage but Scott’s spokesperson told Uproxx that the deal was already set to expire on Nov. 30 and that the rapper currently wasn’t focused on business right now as he also explained in his interview with Charlamagne Tha God. Scott’s spokesperson added, “this is not a cancelation or ceasing of an ongoing agreement,” so Cacti could hit shelves again in the future.

