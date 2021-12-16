Louisiana judge takes leave of absence after racist footage surfaces

Lafayette, Louisiana, City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is feeling the heat and announced she’s taking a leave of absence. Odinet is facing calls for her resignation after a video surfaced with her using racist expletives while watching her home video surveillance camera.

The Lafayette Police Department said that at approximately 2 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, two vehicles were burglarized in the driveway of the home, which records show is owned by Odinet and her husband.

The suspect was apprehended after attempting to flee on foot but was caught by Odinet’s husband, who police said was returning home when he saw the suspect getting out of one of the vehicles at the home. The victim held the suspect down until officers arrived, according to the statement from police. The suspected burglar is due in court this week on two counts of simple burglary of an automobile.

In the video that surfaced, Odinet and her family are seen watching home security footage of the burglary. A voice can be heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n——r n—–r,” to which a female voice answered: “We have a n—–r, it’s a n—-r, like a roach.”

Odinet released a statement after the footage was leaked stating she didn’t remember the ordeal.

