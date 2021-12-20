Toyota executive Alva Adams Mason receives prestigious NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award

During the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) 41st Annual Membership Meeting, Alva Adams Mason, group manager, Multicultural Business Alliance & Strategy and Multicultural Dealer Relations, Toyota Motor North America, was given the prestigious NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award at the in-person conference held in Miami, Florida on December 7-10, 2021. This award recognizes a lifetime of significant contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion.

“This special award was created to recognize those in the industry that go the extra mile to ensure that diversity, equal opportunity, and tireless service to the communities which they serve are recognized,” said Damon Lester, president of NAMAD. “Over the course of many years of extremely hard work, this resolute achiever has consistently delivered excellence, choosing to use her time, talents and resources to ensure commitment to diversity and inclusion, to better those around her, break through glass ceilings, serve with dignity and respect, and ultimately pave the way for those who will walk in her footsteps in the future.”

Alva Adams Mason is responsible for directing strategy for Toyota’s multicultural partnerships, organizational support, and sponsorships relevant to Toyota/Lexus multicultural business initiatives covering the Black, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islanders, Native American, LGBTQ and women external community outreach. She is also responsible for leading collaborative projects and relationships that engage the Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) of which she started 20 years ago along with the late Ed Fitzpatrick, Jr., president emeritus and founder of TLMODA. “I am honored to receive this distinguished award from NAMAD,” said Alva Adams Mason. “My true passion is to help others, and I am truly grateful that Toyota has allowed me the opportunity to support organizations and the multicultural dealer group through the lens of my job.”

Adams Mason is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a graduate from Howard University and has a certificate in diversity from the University of Houston. She currently serves as the Chair of the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors and serves on the boards of The Salvation Army’s National Advisory Board (Secretary), National Urban League Corporate Advisory Council, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute and National College Resources Foundation. She is President Emeritus of Howard University Alumni Club of Southern California and is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships. Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that is scheduled to begin production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers’ (NAMAD) objective is to pursue the meaningful presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector, including:

– Increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America

– Advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment

– Supporting minority engagement in the automotive retail sales and service sectors

We are committed to developing strategic relationships and advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that ensure diversity and economic parity remain a priority in all aspects of the American automotive industry. NAMAD is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area. For information on National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers visit: www.namad.org.