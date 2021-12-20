Toyota executive Alva Adams Mason receives prestigious NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award
During the National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) 41st Annual Membership Meeting, Alva Adams Mason, group manager, Multicultural Business Alliance & Strategy and Multicultural Dealer Relations, Toyota Motor North America, was given the prestigious NAMAD Lifetime Achievement Award at the in-person conference held in Miami, Florida on December 7-10, 2021. This award recognizes a lifetime of significant contributions to the automotive industry and to the spirit of diversity and inclusion.
“This special award was created to recognize those in the industry that go the extra mile to ensure that diversity, equal opportunity, and tireless service to the communities which they serve are recognized,” said Damon Lester, president of NAMAD. “Over the course of many years of extremely hard work, this resolute achiever has consistently delivered excellence, choosing to use her time, talents and resources to ensure commitment to diversity and inclusion, to better those around her, break through glass ceilings, serve with dignity and respect, and ultimately pave the way for those who will walk in her footsteps in the future.”
Alva Adams Mason is responsible for directing strategy for Toyota’s multicultural partnerships, organizational support, and sponsorships relevant to Toyota/Lexus multicultural business initiatives covering the Black, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islanders, Native American, LGBTQ and women external community outreach. She is also responsible for leading collaborative projects and relationships that engage the Toyota/Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association (TLMODA) of which she started 20 years ago along with the late Ed Fitzpatrick, Jr., president emeritus and founder of TLMODA. “I am honored to receive this distinguished award from NAMAD,” said Alva Adams Mason. “My true passion is to help others, and I am truly grateful that Toyota has allowed me the opportunity to support organizations and the multicultural dealer group through the lens of my job.”
Adams Mason is a native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a graduate from Howard University and has a certificate in diversity from the University of Houston. She currently serves as the Chair of the YWCA of Greater Los Angeles Board of Directors and serves on the boards of The Salvation Army’s National Advisory Board (Secretary), National Urban League Corporate Advisory Council, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute and National College Resources Foundation. She is President Emeritus of Howard University Alumni Club of Southern California and is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
# # #