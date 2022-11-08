National Council of Negro Women hosting flu webinar to encourage Black health

Ready or not, flu season is here. Lingering COVID infections, and rising rates of RSV only exacerbate the risk posed by influenza. Remember, it was the 1918 flu that was America’s most deadly pandemic before COVID. The flu is predicted to be more severe this season.

Although the 2021-22 flu season was relatively mild, unseasonal flu activity continues to increase in areas of the US. Concerns for the 2022-23 flu season include residual vaccine hesitancy, a general feeling that the worst of COVID is behind us, and persistent barriers to access.

NCNW is experienced with implementing large-scale collaborative projects connected to improving and increasing positive health outcomes of residents of marginalized communities. We have a legacy vision and long-term experience with combatting health disparities and overcoming barriers to access. According to the Centers for Disease Control, NCNW’s Good Health WINs initiative has “already accomplished a great deal in the first year of receiving their funding” to increase “COVID-19 and flu vaccination rates in racial and ethnic minority groups.”

NCNW is also known for its work on college campuses, raising awareness and preventing the spread of HIV/AIDS. NCNW was a partner in All of US, a National Institutes of Health initiative.

The influenza campaign targets Black women and will include virtual gatherings, listening sessions, and digital/social media. Expert and lay speakers will address the safety and effectiveness of influenza vaccines and raise awareness of how the flu can interact with underlying conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. NCNW’s Health Equity Committee, chaired by Sharah Denton and Dr. Angelia Elgin will present the Town Hall Meeting and other campaign activities. “Our goal is to lessen the impact of influenza on Black women, who are particularly susceptible.”

The campaign will include a series of regionally focused activities and events, between November 10, 2022 and March 31, 2022. Initial targeted states are: TX, MS, OH, IL, MI, WI, SC, NC, MD, VA, DC, NY, NJ, PA, CA, CN, DL