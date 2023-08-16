Detroit, Michigan – The Prom Project of Michigan, a nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting domestic violence survivors, is proud to announce its upcoming event: “A Night to Remember: First Annual Prom.” The event aims to provide survivors with a prom event that reminds them, they are loved, they are beautiful, and deserving of success, support, and empowerment to rebuild their lives and create a brighter future.

Event Details: Friday, August 18, 2023 Website: www.thepromprojectofmichigan.org

“A Night to Remember: First Annual Prom Event” is an inspirational event designed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by human trafficking and domestic violence survivors. The event will bring together survivors, advocates, and community members to foster a safe, fun, and supportive environment.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a night filled with joy and laughter. Attendees will be pampered with hair and makeup, new (or gently used) attire, food, and dancing! Guest speakers, including survivors who have triumphed over adversity, will share their stories, and offer encouragement to those still on their healing journey.

“We are committed to standing alongside survivors, empowering them to reclaim their lives, and creating a community that supports their growth,” said Dominique Johnson, president and founder. “This event represents a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to raise awareness about human trafficking and domestic violence, and to build a network of support that enables survivors to heal and thrive.”

The event will also feature a live DJ, catered dinner, and opportunities to fellowship with supporters that are in the fight with them. The event is not open to the public, but contributions to the annual event are welcomed.

The Prom Project of Michigan encourages the community to come together for this meaningful occasion, to lend their support, and to join the fight against human trafficking and domestic violence. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer and more compassionate society for everyone.

For media inquiries please contact: Dominique Johnson, president/founder of The Prom Project of Michigan Phone: 313-433-3792 Email: [email protected]

About The Prom Project of Michigan

The Prom Project of Michigan is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to ending human trafficking and providing support to domestic violence survivors. We are dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence by providing an annual prom to celebrate them and to remind them that they are beautiful, valuable, and deserving of success.

With the help of our dedicated volunteers and community partners, we strive to create a world where all individuals can live free from violence and exploitation.

For more information, please visit www.thepromprojectofmichigan.org.