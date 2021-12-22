Since BMW rolled out its 4-Series in 2013, the original Gran Coupe was well received. BMW enjoyed significant success. Fast forward to 2022, a second-generation model has now been added to the latest 4 Series M440i four-door coupe.

As a member of the rolling out auto team, I have had the distinct pleasure of driving BMW’s ultimate series of cars on several occasions. In my opinion, the BWM’s 4-Series lives up to the brand’s moniker of providing the “ultimate driving experience” This time around, the test drive experience was in the 2022 M440i xDrive Grand Coupe. This is the four-door version of the M440i xDrive Coupe. Day one of cruising in this beauty, it stands to be repeated how great this car is. Make no mistake about it, this is a fast and fun car to drive. (Just make sure you watch out for potholes). Driving the M-badge model is everything you would expect in a luxury car with four doors.

In comparison to the M440i Coupe, I found the M440i Grand Coupe exceptional on many levels. What is most impressive about the new Grand Coupe is the spacious interior, premium ambiance as well as the overall driving pleasure. It is always grander to have more interior space not just for the driver, but for additional passengers. The Grand Coupe provides an extra two doors and a few more inches of space for back seat riders. There is also additional trunkload capacity. By folding down the sections of the rear backrest, you can expand cargo space with its standard 40: 20: 40 split.

Once inside you are cocooned into comfortable sport seats and taking hold of the sporty leather steering wheel, you see and feel BMW’s dynamic style. Everything that is needed while driving is within reach or eyesight. BMW made the controls easy and user-friendly. The ease and accessibility of the high center console allows you to navigate the instrument panel while driving.

BMW also offers a list of optional equipment to enhance your driving pleasure and comfort. From seat heating and ventilation, Vernasca and BMW individual leather trim options, Sensatec or leather coverings for the instrument panel. My test drive was in the M Sport, which has an optional package Pro, a large glass slide-tilt sunroof, ambient lighting and the Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The M440i is loaded with a 3.0-liter turbo engine that can produce up to 382 horsepower. Based on your driving style, your fuel economy can range from 22MPG in the city and up to 29MPG on the highway. The suggested MSRP starts around $58,200. The M Sport that I test drove has a suggested retail price of $67,625.

If you are a Beemer fan, BMW’s second-generation 2022 M440i xDrive Gran Coupe is a stylish car that is fun to drive and worth a test drive.