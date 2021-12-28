Woman arrested for hitting and spitting on Delta flight passenger

Patricia Yannet Cornwall was arrested and charged in an alleged assault on a Delta Air Lines flight, after hitting a passenger in the face and spitting on him. The complaint was released on Dec. 27, and filed in the U.S. District Court’s Northern District of Georgia.

In a video posted by an Atlanta news Twitter page, it shows Cornwall exchanging words with an elderly man in his seat. She tells the man to put his mask on, even though hers is resting firmly below her chin.

As the two continue to exchange explicit words, Cornwall slaps the man in the face and begins to grab him by the shirt. As the flight attendants try to move her to the back of the plane, she spits in his face.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

Atlanta police confirmed that they detained Cornwall at the Atlanta airport. They spoke with Delta workers and the victim about the altercation upon landing.