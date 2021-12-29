Ice Cube reveals how much Chris Tucker was offered for ‘Next Friday’ role

Ice Cube sounds like he’s fed up with people not putting respect on his name.

On Dec. 29, a Twitter user posted a picture of Faizon Love saying that he turned down his role as Big Worm on Next Friday because he was only offered $2,500. The user continued, saying that Cube has been robbing his own people and that he should pay them.

Cube responded saying “I didn’t rob no f—– body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot in 20 days. Faizon worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie.”

That was when another Twitter user responded to Cube’s tweet, saying that they heard Chris Tucker didn’t return to Next Friday because of the pay.

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons,” Cube tweeted. “He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.”

In an interview posted on Instagram in November of 2021, Tucker explained his reasoning for not wanting to continue his role for the movie.

“I didn’t want to represent everybody smoking weed,” Tucker said in the interview. “I kind of made it more personal than a movie.” Tucker also says he received “about $10,000” for filming Friday, but he didn’t care because he just wanted the opportunity.

Next Friday still turned out to be a good movie, but it would have been nice to see Tucker reprise his role.