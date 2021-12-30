Gunna gets into altercation at Miami jewelry store (video)

Nowadays, it’s always good to have a security guard no matter where you go, especially in a jewelry store.

That was the case for Atlanta rapper Gunna on Dec. 29, as a video surfaced on Instagram of a man approaching him in a Miami jewelry store. Before any harm could be done, Gunna’s security guard steps in and bodyslams the man to the floor.

Why Gunna security do this man like that 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/ljemkj4arA — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 29, 2021

Whatever he did, Gunna did not take a liking to it, and it looks as if he was trying to land a punch on the man. Later on, Gunna posted a video on his Instagram while walking through the mall saying: “Thou shall not steal.”