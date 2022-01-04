Happy New Year! Now that all the holiday parties have ended, marathon baking sessions, and shopping until you drop for the perfect gift has come to an end, we need to make sure our skin is still in great shape. However, for some, the holidays can also be the reason when your skin starts to freak out. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that while stress and other challenges can take a toll on your complexion this time of year, keeping your skin in check isn’t impossible. With just a little bit of mindfulness and the right routine, you can easily keep breakouts at bay and support glowing skin even after all of the madness and drama of the holiday season has ended.

Below are three reasons why holiday stress probably contributed to your breakouts (and what to do about it):

Your routine is disrupted

The grind of holiday hustle and bustle likely created a lot of stress. Whether your festivities consisted of numerous social gatherings and events, or traveling home for the holiday season (or both), busy times made it harder to make it to the gym, get a good night’s rest, or keep up with your other favorite forms of self-care. As it turns out, when your routine becomes imbalanced, so does your skin.

The Fix: For an instant skin boost that will calm your complexion and soothe the senses, reach for J Yvae Naturals’ Tea Face Mist ($22). It makes treating your skin quick and easy, and can even be used as a makeup primer for the perfect multitasking product.

Your diet has been more indulgent

First things first, there’s nothing wrong with enjoying a few extra sweets and treats. The important thing to be aware of is that changes to your diet can also be disruptive to your skin. Because they tend to be less nutrient-dense, foods like sugar and alcohol can contribute to inflammation, which has been commonly cited by dermatologists as the culprit behind acne and skin aging.

The Fix: A great ingredient for promoting overall skin health is vitamin C, which can boost skin immunity as well as prevent discoloration and damage. For a concentrated infusion of C, J Yvae Naturals’ CC Serum with Vitamin C ($42) packs a potent, skin-supporting punch.

Your skincare lacks consistency

Another common pitfall of being more on the go is a tendency to skip your daily regimen, or use something other than the products that work best for your skin type. It’s an easy mistake to make but one that will likely throw your complexion for a loop. Because the skin likes consistency, it’s a good idea to travel with your daily essentials and skip the samples in your hotel bathroom.

The Fix: For a three-step routine that’s super easy to maintain wherever you go, J Yvae Naturals’ Skin Transformation Kit ($65) has absolutely everything you need — cleanser, serum and moisturizer — all in one convenient package.

J Yvae Naturals was founded by Angela Y. Ervin because she perfectly understands the effects of unclear skin on a person’s health and general overall confidence.