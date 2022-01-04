Drake and J. Cole like to meditate; why you should, too

Drake and J. Cole, two of today’s biggest rappers, have mentioned mental health in their songs but more specifically meditating.

In Drake’s song “Since Way Back,” he raps, “These streets got so familiar. Malibu coast where I meditate.”

In the song “Change,” J. Cole raps, “I sit in silence and find whenever I meditate, my fears alleviate, my tears evaporate.”

Meditation can happen in whatever locale you find peaceful — a beach, a park, a darkened room or your backyard. Mediation is a form of self-care that men can practice to help build a positive mindset and elevate the mood.

There is no wrong way of meditating. You can do it sitting in a chair or lying on a mat on the floor. You can play music in the background or be in complete silence. You can meditate for five minutes or 30 minutes.

Many meditate to find peace of mind and relax while releasing things that can cause stress or anxiety. Meditating can also help build a positive mood, self-discipline, healthy sleep patterns, and increase pain tolerance.

Mediating before starting your day could be good for you, as well as meditating before going to bed. If you find yourself becoming anxious, mediate on the spot to help ease your mind.

If you need help mediating, there are YouTube videos that can guide you through the process, and there are also apps available for download. Remember, there is no wrong way to do this, so if you don’t like one way, try and find a different way to relax.