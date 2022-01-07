Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers sentenced

Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020, cornered and killed like an animal, has received a measure of justice.

The three men convicted of murdering Arbery have been sentenced to life. Father and son and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life without parole. Travis McMichael was the shooter. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the altercation between the McMichaels and Arbery, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. He must serve 30 years before he is eligible to be considered for parole.

Arbery was Black, his killers are White.

All three men are still facing trial on federal hate crime changes.