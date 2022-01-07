 Skip to content

Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers sentenced

By Rolling Out | Jan 7, 2022

Gregory and Travis McMichael (Photo source: Glynn County Detention Center in Georgia)

Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black jogger who was chased through a Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020, cornered and killed like an animal, has received a measure of justice.


The three men convicted of murdering Arbery have been sentenced to life. Father and son  and Travis McMichael were sentenced to life without parole. Travis McMichael was the shooter. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, who filmed the altercation between the McMichaels and Arbery, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. He must serve 30 years before he is eligible to be considered for parole.

Arbery was Black, his killers are White.


All three men are still facing trial on federal hate crime changes.

 

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Young Dolph’s suspected killer filmed video at home where getaway car was found

LeBron James seemingly calls for announcer’s job

Ye and more big names rumored to hit the Coachella stage in 2022

Former college coach confirms staff used Trayvon Martin photo to enforce rule

23-year-old wanted in the killing of Young Dolph

Multiple HBCUs evacuated, locked down after bomb threats


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.