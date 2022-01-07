Why it’s a good idea for men to get up and exercise

Imagine sitting at a work desk for eight hours, and once you get up, your entire body is stiff. Or think about being in bed all day, and once you get up, your body doesn’t feel right.

Getting up and moving is important for your physical and mental health.

Exercising doesn’t always need to be an intense, one-hour session. Stretching for five minutes or walking around the house can get your blood and mind flowing for the day.

If you’re feeling stressed, exercising can help you take away all the negative thoughts, and once you’re breaking a sweat, you’ll forget why your mind was racing.

When I would come home from a long day of work, I would go in the garage and dribble my basketball for 20 minutes. There’s nothing better than going on YouTube and looking at a 15-minute dribbling tutorial. Just like meditating, there’s no right way of exercising — it’s whatever makes you comfortable.

Yoga is another form of exercise that can help calm your mind. It’s not intense but helps focus on your breathing while also stretching your muscles. There are also YouTube videos for yoga that help guide you through the motions.

Men, the next time you want to ease your mind and stop the stress, get up and get moving.