Check out Dr. King Martin Luther King Jr. full sermon the night before he died

We must all meditate on words powered by God. Dr. King was undoubtedly tapped in a high power source. The relevance of his final speech will remove any doubt that we all must commune in a celestial place and space in order to stay in our black movement and our human moment on earth.

“Thank you very kindly my friends. As I listened to Ralph Abernathy and his eloquent and generous introduction and then thought about myself I wonder who he was talking about? It’s always good to have your closest friend and associate to say something good about you and Ralph Abernathy is the best friend that I have in the world. I’m delighted to see each of you here tonight in spite of a storm warning you reveal that you are determined to go on in a half sum was happening in Memphis.

Something is happening in our world and you know if I were standing at the beginning of time with the possibility of taking a kind of general and panoramic view of the whole of human history up to now, and the Almighty said to me, “Martin Luther King, which age would you like to live in?” I would take my mental flight by Egypt, and I would watch God’s children in their magnificent trek from the dark dungeons of Egypt through-or rather across-the Red Sea through the wilderness on toward the Promised Land, and in spite of its magnificence I wouldn’t stop there.

I would move on by Greece and take my mind to Mt. Olympus, and I would see Plato, Aristotle, Socrates, Euripides and Aristophanes assemble around the Parthenon, and I would watch them around the Parthenon as they discussed the great and eternal issues of reality, but I wouldn’t stop there. I would come on up even to 1863, and watch a vacillating President by the name of Abraham Lincoln finally come to the conclusion that he had to sign the Emancipation Proclamation, but I wouldn’t stop there.

