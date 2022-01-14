Georgia deputy suspended for Ahmaud Arbery Facebook comment

A Georgia Sheriff’s deputy has been suspended and faces termination over a Facebook comment he made in regards to the Ahmaud Arbery murder, according to several reports.

Houston County deputy Paul Urhahn commented under a new article announcing the three men involved with the killing of Arbery were sentenced to life in prison.

“That criminal Arbery still got the death penalty, though,” Urhahn’s comment read.

Urhahn deleted the comment, but multiple Facebook users and media members captured screenshots of the remark, which led to the suspension. Urhahn will be fired on Jan. 20 unless he appeals the department’s decision.

“This decision was reached after reviewing the requesting discipline letter and internal affairs investigation report,” Houston County Sheriff Cullen Talton wrote in a statement. “I find the following policies under violation: An Officer must at all time, on and off duty, conduct him/herself in a manner which does not bring discredit to the department or county.”

In February 2020, Arbery, then 25, was out for a routine jog when three White men Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan chased him down and killed him.