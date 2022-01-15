Artist MadGalKris says men have to be more than just ‘Verified’ to impress her
Kris Summers, better known as the artist MadGalKris, received her first taste of fame while working in the club scene in Atlanta. Kris became a popular model for clothing brands like Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova. Her unique fashion style went viral on Instagram, making her a creative influencer with her followers who began seeking fashion advice from her. The attention and demand led MadGalKris to launching a waist-shaping company, 16th Vanity while pursuing a music career. Her subsequent success made the popular artist and influencer an entrepreneur and her own boss.
What is a MadGalKris sound?
My sound is hard core. When I record, I go into a low deep monotone that differs from my normal voice, and it gives me a rich, hard recording voice that comes off powerful. It is definitely a sound you wouldn’t expect from the way I look.
What led you to music?
I first decided to make music after already receiving social media notoriety. So I began booking my own studio sessions. I didn’t know what I was doing; I just knew if Cardi B could do it, so could I. After a couple of sessions, a friend introduced me to Traebeats, a producer out of Chicago. He helped me with my sound, and I began understanding the music industry a lot more.
