Porsche announced that Ayesha Coker has been named Vice President, Marketing of Atlanta-based Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA).

Coker was previously the Director of Experiential Marketing for PCNA and succeeds Pedro Mota. Her appointment is effective immediately. In a decade with Porsche, Coker has a proven ability to bring the brand to life through unique and strategic consumer experiences. She has led the German marque’s experiential brand marketing, strategic partnerships, sports marketing, motorsport and the Porsche Club of America in the U.S. Coker has also overseen the operations of the Porsche Track Experience, Porsche Travel Experience as well as the Porsche Experience Centers in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

“Ayesha bring new energy, unique perspectives and significant experience to the Executive Committee,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “With over 15 years in the automotive industry – and 10 of those years dedicated to the Porsche brand – Ayesha has demonstrated that she is equipped for the task at hand in her new role.”

Before joining Porsche, Coker served in various marketing roles for automotive companies including, Merkley and Partners and GMR Marketing. Coker holds a Bachelor of Science in Fashion Merchandising from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and an Associate Applied Science degree in Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology.