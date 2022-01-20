Client demands refund from small business upon learning the owner is Black

One prejudice client has been exposed on social media for demanding a refund after finding out the business owner is Black.

Portland, Oregon, business owner Tiesha posted on her company Royalty’s One Stop Shop TikTok account the screenshot of an email from a disgruntled customer on Jan. 17, 2022.

“Can you please cancel my order?” The screenshot reads. “Unfortunately, I wasn’t aware you were a person of color and I just don’t like to support small business that do not alien [sic] with my version of support.”

Tiesha preferred the individual to be referred to as a client and not a customer or supporter, because they don’t deserve those labels.

“Giving a refund? Fine, not an issue,” Tiesha said in the TikTok. “I’ve processed refunds. I have a policy saying that I don’t give refunds, but in this situation, I will 100% give you a refund.”

Tiesha’s issue came with the next segment of the message.

“Before you start and go on a race tyrant please be aware [it’s] called my preference,” the email read. “I really hope you don’t make this a difficult process of me receiving my hard-earned money back. Because we are all aware of how you people like to act, when things do not go your away.”

Tiesha paused after summarizing that portion of the email and looked into the camera.

“What do you mean you people?” Tiesha asked. “How do we like to act? How do you expect someone to act when it’s 2022, and you’re still giving this type of energy?”

Tiesha is 34 and a mother of four, according to the Royalty’s One Stop Shop official website. She’s a survivor of domestic violence and the business sells fashionable self-defense products.

