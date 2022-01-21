 Skip to content

Antonio Brown denies having mental health issues

By Malik Brown | Jan 21, 2022

Antonio Brown (Photo by A.R. Shaw for rolling out)

Antonio Brown is continuing his press run after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and this time he stopped by to speak with some former athletes.


Brown was a guest on the “I Am Athlete” podcast on Jan. 20, 2022, featuring former wide receiver Brandon Marshall, and addressed his mental health.

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy, there’s something wrong with his mental health,’ ” Brown said on the podcast. “There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f— out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive.”


He then addressed the conversation between him and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown claims that he was dealing with an ankle injury during the game, but Arians didn’t believe him.

“An NFL Super Bowl team coach told a guy on the team who’s playing hurt ‘get the f— out of here.’ ”

Brown has had an eventful month. After being released, he dropped a song called “Pit Not the Palace” on all streaming platforms. A week later, he was seen hanging out with Ye West and more rappers, as it was reported that they linked up for a studio session. B

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Robert Smith reportedly in mix to become NFL’s 1st Black team owner

Kyrie Irving gives an update on his vaccination status

Savannah James wows fans with her newest look as LeBron swoons (video)

Black quarterbacks struggled during NFL Wild Card weekend

Kevin Durant will be out 4 to 6 weeks after injury scare (video)

Dwyane Wade says we’ll forget about Michael Jordan (video)


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.