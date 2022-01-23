 Skip to content

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea trashed for racy ‘Lick’ video

By Terry Shropshire | Jan 23, 2022

Shenseea (Image source: Instagram – @shanseea)

Megan the Stallion and rising Jamaican star Shenseea are facing criticism for their extremely risqué video for the single “Lick” that just dropped.


The video features a lot of open legs, along with a lot of thong flashing, a lot of twerking and the two stars grinding on each other, which some of their fans complained is vulgar and has gotten “old.”

Shenseea, 25, has been making noise since inking a deal with Rich Immigrants and Interscope in 2019 and releasing the singles “Blessed” (whose video has 57 million views), “Run Run,” “Be Good” and “You’re the One I Love.” Her star status was amplified when Ye West had her contribute twice on the DONDA album via the singles “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.” Moreover, Shenseea already boasts an Instagram following of five million folks.


“Lick” is the first single released from Shenseea’s debut album, Alpha, that will drop on March 11.

But it is the video for “Lick,” along with Megan’s very provocative lyrics, that has some fans cringing. And these are Megan fans at that.

 

Shenseea also promoted “Lick” on her Instagram page with some fellow industry artists showing love. However, the majority of the fans commenting were not feeling the lyrical or the video content, replete with Shenseea twerking in a thong standing atop an enlarged image of Megan’s butt in — what else? — a thong.

trinisafiyya said, “Shenseea this issa a no, we’ve seen u do better than this.”

Wwhile latty_baddie123, added, “No the song and video isn’t giving still love you tho.”

renaegordon_ called it “a let down 😔.”

And jillsamii added, “the song is the weakest in the entire repertoire … this is WAP the remix song and video …”

Twitter was even harsher. Check it out.

 

 

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

What Ye West is demanding from Netflix

John Legend launching a new venture

Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend wants another woman in their relationship

50 Cent explains

50 Cent still making jokes about Teairra Mari owing him money

New date and location set for the 2022 Grammy Awards

Fans say Blue Ivy is carbon copy of Beyoncé after photo with Jay-Z (video)


Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.