Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea trashed for racy ‘Lick’ video

Megan the Stallion and rising Jamaican star Shenseea are facing criticism for their extremely risqué video for the single “Lick” that just dropped.

The video features a lot of open legs, along with a lot of thong flashing, a lot of twerking and the two stars grinding on each other, which some of their fans complained is vulgar and has gotten “old.”

Shenseea, 25, has been making noise since inking a deal with Rich Immigrants and Interscope in 2019 and releasing the singles “Blessed” (whose video has 57 million views), “Run Run,” “Be Good” and “You’re the One I Love.” Her star status was amplified when Ye West had her contribute twice on the DONDA album via the singles “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.” Moreover, Shenseea already boasts an Instagram following of five million folks.

“Lick” is the first single released from Shenseea’s debut album, Alpha, that will drop on March 11.

But it is the video for “Lick,” along with Megan’s very provocative lyrics, that has some fans cringing. And these are Megan fans at that.

Shenseea also promoted “Lick” on her Instagram page with some fellow industry artists showing love. However, the majority of the fans commenting were not feeling the lyrical or the video content, replete with Shenseea twerking in a thong standing atop an enlarged image of Megan’s butt in — what else? — a thong.

trinisafiyya said, “Shenseea this issa a no, we’ve seen u do better than this.”

Wwhile latty_baddie123, added, “No the song and video isn’t giving still love you tho.”

renaegordon_ called it “a let down 😔.”

And jillsamii added, “the song is the weakest in the entire repertoire … this is WAP the remix song and video …”

Twitter was even harsher. Check it out.

The video felt so forced with its sexuality and I love a lot of sexual songs but this one making me uncomfortable says a lot — 💞Dawn💞 (@Dawnsplaydate) January 21, 2022

I love body positivity, but I am beginning to get a little desensitized by all the sexual. I just want real art, real bars! — Kevin Wilson (@KevinWi16207458) January 21, 2022

I’m tired of Megan’s videos. Like they are all looking the same. Hot girl boring. These artists jumping to work with each other and there is zero chemistry. — ThoughtsNDreams (@ThoughtsNDream1) January 21, 2022