Atlanta infant shot to death defines pain city’s mayor hopes to change

A 6-month-old was shot and killed in Atlanta on Jan. 24, 2022.

“These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to solve disputes,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The children are bearing this burden with their lives, and I’m here to ask, and to demand, that it stop right now.”

It was Atlanta’s third child shooting this month and the second baby homicide of 2022. Shortly before 3 p.m., Atlanta police were called to the scene at a corner store. The baby, Grayson Matthew Fleming-Gray, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and died there. Officers spent the afternoon consoling the single mother, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant.

“This is painful,” Bryant said. “This one hurts for a … 6-month-old to be riding down the street and become a victim to gun violence — random gun violence — between two people who can’t resolve a simple issue.”

