Players arrive at Hancock Whitney Stadium for HBCU Combine

A brigade of HBCU top football players emerged from a charter bus and entered the Hancock Whitney Stadium to participate in the HBCU Combine.

The serious athletes-only event will be the Senior Bowl’s first-ever HBCU combine, and will help student-players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities make connections with scouts across the NFL.

Forty players will participate in the program to showcase their skills, while scouts assess their talent, evaluate their physical prowess and hold interviews to get a better feel for their abilities and identify potential NFL prospects.

Offensive players will participate in drills from 8:00 a.m. through 10:30 a.m., and defensive players will show their stuff from 11:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.