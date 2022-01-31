Players share their experiences in 1st HBCU Combine

Players participated in the first HBCU Combine on Jan. 29 in Mobile, Alabama. Usually, there’s just an NFL Combine where all the players are invited, but HBCU’s wanted to showcase their college player’s skills in a separate environment.

“It’s a blessing to be out here, especially the first one,” Southern University wide receiver Marquis McClain said. “Anybody else that’s getting invited, I know that they have to take full advantage of this.”

“It’s big, just trying to come out here and give it my all,” North Carolina A&T wide receiver Korey Banks said. “I just want to see where it takes me.”

Players are known to compete in any type of weather condition, but due to cold weather, their performances may have been affected during the day. The temperature stayed around the low 30s to low 40s.

“A day like today, it definitely bothers you,” Banks said. “But you have to try and have a strong mind and still get through it.”

“I felt fine,” McClain said. “Mind over matter, so I just kept my mind focused on the job at task and did my thing.”

The combine is where players can make a name for themselves and be noticed by others around the league, and the players shared some advice for players trying to get to where they are.

“The biggest thing for me or anybody is just to be prepared,” McClain said. “Study what they give you, and go back and watch film of combines. The more prepared you can be, the better.”

“Put your hard hat on and work hard at it, that’s it,” Banks said.

McClain may have the best vertical jump of the day, getting a reaction from numerous NFL scouts while performing the drill.

Probably the best vertical of the day, Marquis McClain. #HBCUCombine pic.twitter.com/hgktbc5Mv5 — Malik Brown (@_MalikATL) January 29, 2022

“My goal was 40, and I ended up getting a 38. So I still have to keep working.”