NFL’s Larry Johnson claims Regina King sacrificed son for Super Bowl (video)

The Cincinnati Bengals have advanced to the first Super Bowl in franchise history since 1989, and Larry Johnson believes it’s all because of Regina King.

The former Kansas City Chiefs running back posted a video on Instagram after the Bengals won the AFC Championship.

and this is coming from an ex-NFL player (@2LarryJohnson7) who played 7 seasons with the Chiefs and 1 season with the Bengals.

The entertainment world is not what you think it is, wake up. pic.twitter.com/y0k1pi74Ht — Malik 𓂀 (@NeoTheHacker59) January 31, 2022

“Ha, ha, ha, I told you!” Johnson said in the selfie-framed clip. “The reason why I picked the Bengals to win is because Regina King sacrificed her son and she’s from Cincinnati. That’s how they pick ’em.”

King’s 26-year-old son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide in January. He was King’s only child.

Johnson also made a prediction in the NFC championship game, but incorrectly picked the San Francisco 49ers instead of the L.A. Rams. He also made a video to address that.

“So what?” Johnson asked, with this video having a Matrix-themed background as he speaks into a microphone with a beanie, cardigan and glasses on. “I mean, it’s not an exact science. I’m not out here trying to guess football games to win money or to prove a point-spread wrong. I’m just trying to give you a narrative these sporting events are managed through a narrative of numbers.”

A 2006 NFL All-Pro, Johnson’s social media feed is now filled with conspiracy theories including celebrity deaths.

In 2017, Johnson told ABC News he believed he was living with CTE, a brain disease correlated to taking multiple hits to the head.

The Bengals and the Rams kick off Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m. EST on Feb. 13 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

For help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.