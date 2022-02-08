 Skip to content

Lamar Odom remembers late son on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Feb 8, 2022

Lamar Odom (Photo credit: Bang media)

Lamar Odom “didn’t grieve properly” when his son died.


The 42-year-old basketball player was left feeling emotional in the “Celebrity Big Brother” house on Monday’s episode after
dreaming about baby Jayden — who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2006 when he was six months old — and admitted he didn’t think he fully processed the tot’s death at the time.

Speaking to housemates Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges, he said: “I think I need to cry. I dreamt [about] my son last night, the one that passed away. He was talking.


“You know what that’s from, though? I didn’t get to grieve properly, I don’t think when my son passed away. He kept saying, ‘Snatch the rainbow, Daddy.’ When he passed away, he couldn’t talk. He could just talk with his eyes.”

