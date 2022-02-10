Fans, artists support Isaiah Rashad as alleged same-sex videos surface

Fans have come out in a great wave of support for rapper Isaiah Rashad after alleged videos of him performing a sexual acts with another male surfaced.

One video going around social media is him performing oral sex on another man, while another video shows a clip of him allegedly receiving oral sex from a man.

“I got one of my homies here who paid me to pull up,” a man, social media claims is Isaiah Rashad, said on one of the videos with his face in it. “Just wanted to make sure, just wanted to show you something we’re doing together. Yeah — don’t put it on me at all.”

The camera then pans to the ceiling of the room before cutting to the man performing oral sex, whom social media claims is Isaiah Rashad.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, rapper has three kids, according to an October 2021 XXL report.

Fan support then kicked in.

"Isaiah Rashad is not a family man, his music don't hit the same anymore." Me: pic.twitter.com/fs6Lovon56 — VIP Member *💎* Ray's Boom Boom Room (@MillyBeamen) February 9, 2022

Fully supporting that brotha Isaiah Rashad. We going up for bro today. — Chris Patrick (@Xchrispatrick) February 9, 2022

Leave Isaiah Rashad alone — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) February 10, 2022

Brooklyn rapper and Pro Era member CJ Fly also offered public support.

no Isaiah Rashad slander on my timeline, sending bro love and supporting him no matter what 🤞🏾 — #thePhaRaOhSreturn 2/22/22 (@CJFLY_) February 10, 2022

Duke Deuce, who collaborated with Isaiah Rashad on the single “Lay Wit Ya,” fully backed the artist, tweeting: “another man’s preference” has nothing to do with him or anyone else.

Chuck Inglish appreciated the amount of public support he saw for Isaiah Rashad.

Seeing the Timeline not switch up on Isaiah was a moment in time. A testament to him as a person. — CHUCKINGLISH.eth (@Chuckisdope) February 10, 2022

Rashad, an artist under California’s Top Dawg Entertainment roster that has produced the likes of Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Reason, has been open about his trip to rehab and battles with depression and suicidal thoughts in recent years. His last album, The House Is Burning, was widely regarded as one of the best hip-hop projects of 2021, and his 2016 project, The Sun’s Tirade, has also become a social media favorite.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.