LisaRaye spills the tea about her past; disses Ari Fletcher, again

On Feb. 9, 2022, the podcast “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” debuted, and the first guest was LisaRaye, who spilled the tea about her life experiences.

“For me to be the age I am, I have done an awful lot,” LisaRaye said. “I really have, and there are things that I could keep in the closet, but for what? Because I might embarrass somebody? Because it helped me become who I am now.”

LisaRaye admitted she’s used a gun before, and she wasn’t talking about on a movie set or television show.

“I shot somebody, I done pistol-whipped folks, I had fights. I’m not the average pretty girl that’s afraid to break a nail,” she said.

Ari Fletcher was also brought up during the conversation. LisaRaye has made comments about Fletcher in the past.

Fletcher upset survivors of domestic violence after saying she likes her man to pull a gun out on her. This prompted Fletcher to be dropped by Rihanna’s Fenty brand and the following comment from LisaRaye on her Fox soul talk show, “Queens with Cocktails”: “She was out of line, out of place, she was immature. For the woman who look up to her, I hope they hold her accountable for what she said. I hope she is learning a lesson.”

Harper and LisaRaye discussed how some baby’s mothers are benefiting from the fame of their rapper boyfriends, and Ari Fletcher was mentioned.

“If that’s their way of collecting a check, and they want to be bothered with something they didn’t want to be bothered with in the beginning, for 18 years or for the rest of their life, have at it. That’s their meal ticket now,” LisaRaye said.