Blueface arrested during Super Bowl weekend

Rap star Blueface was arrested during Super Bowl weekend in metro Los Angeles on a number of charges.

The emcee, who was born Johnathan Jamall Porter in L.A. 25 years ago, was stopped by members of the Los Angeles Police Department in the middle of the night when they noticed that the tags on the car had expired.

Blueface was pulled over in the heart of Hollywood at the intersection of Vine and Sunset. When the cops ran Blueface’s information through the system, they also found out that Blueface’s driver’s license was suspended for reasons not divulged by the LAPD.

At this point, the officers ordered Blueface to exit the vehicle and conducted a search, after which they found a loaded gun in the center console.

Blueface was subsequently apprehended on early Saturday morning, Feb. 12, 2021, for possession of a firearm. The other occupants in the car were not arrested.

Repeated calls to his camp have thus far gone unanswered.