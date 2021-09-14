Blueface and crew allegedly attacked club bouncer

Blueface may be facing some serious charges after being accused of attacking a bouncer outside of a Southern California nightclub. According to TMZ, the “Thotiana” rapper tried to enter Skinny’s Lounge late Sunday night, Sept 12, in the San Fernando Valley but was denied by security because he didn’t have his I.D. Blueface allegedly tried to play his rapper card and asked, “Don’t you know who I am?,” and even Googled himself which didn’t impress the bouncer.

Blueface and his crew then allegedly jumped the security guard who was later taken to the hospital and treated for bruises and scratches that required stitches. The alleged victim’s name hasn’t been released but law enforcement filed a battery report and is investigating the altercation. TMZ also obtained footage of the fight which can be viewed on their website.

Blueface is known for throwing hands and just last month defeated TikToker Kane Trujillo in the Bare Knuckle Championship 19 fight. After the fight at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, 25-year-old Jonathan Parra jumped in the ring and punched the rapper who then turned the event into a UFC card and went after Parra. Parra was arrested and charged with trespassing on an occupied structure. Blueface also got into a heated back-and-forth argument over the Internet this summer with rap’s biggest troll Telakshi 69.

On the music tip, Blueface and Smokepurpp just linked up to collaborate on Like Mike’s new single “W Hotel.” He also had the summer bumping with his OG Bobby Billions assist “Outside (Better Days).” Check out the footage from his bouts in Tampa.