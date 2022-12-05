This couple continues to flaunt their violent relationship on social media

When Blueface and Chrisean Rock are in the headlines, it’s most likely because one of them violently attacked the other. Well, the two are battling again, and the injured party’s bruises were shared on social media.

On Dec. 2, the couple went on Instagram Live to talk to their fans, and Blueface said that Rock is 10-1 when counting their fights, but she hadn’t taken “his belt” yet.

Chrisean shows picture of Blueface’s black eyes after she beat him pic.twitter.com/2cnOazdtnQ — In My Defense (@InmydefenseYT) December 3, 2022

That’s when Rock started to go through her phone and showed the viewers a picture of Blueface with two black eyes. Blueface confirmed that Rock was the reason for his bruises.

“I ate that like a f—— snack and I didn’t hit you back,” Blueface said. “You literally hit me two times and I was looking at you like that’s disrespectful. If I hit you like that, you going to bed, you feel me.”

Back in August, a video surfaced of the two fighting in the streets in Hollywood, California, and in the same month they were involved in another altercation at a bar in Scottsdale, Arizona.