Ye desperate to get Kim Kardashian back, sends truckload of roses (photos)

Now that rapper Ye has torpedoed his relationship with actress Julia Fox, Ye is appropriating all of his energies to win back the endearment of his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West.

Meanwhile, Ye continues on his relentless cyberspace assault on Pete Davidson, calling the former “Saturday Night Live” star a “d—head” during yet another diatribe against Kardashian’s new boyfriend.

The controversial rapper hauled a truckload of red roses to Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, California on Valentine’s Day in an all-out effort to convince her to return to him. The College Dropout emcee showed this off to his 13 million Instagram followers on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, saying in all caps: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

Ye, who legally changed his name from Kanye West, thinks that he can reverse the impending March 2022 divorce proceedings by parking the truck and roses outside Kardashian’s gated estate.

The trouble here is that Kardashian and Davidson already celebrated the day with a reported dinner and public kiss over the Super Bowl weekend. Davidson even use the word “girlfriend” in an IG post last week, corroborating the media speculation that the two have gotten serious.

Ye, 44, has made it irrefutably clear in multiple IG and Twitter posts that he yearns to get his family back together again, and this grand gesture is part of his campaign to accomplish this mission.

What do you make of Ye’s floral gesture?