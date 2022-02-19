Maya Marchelle embraces God and the trap

Maya Marchelle is the embodiment of a multifaceted woman. She is a singer, songwriter, author and canvas artist. When she sings and raps, she connects with her audience with her smooth, poetic flow that resonates with her growing fanbase. Her stage presence grabs your attention and never lets go. Marchelle’s latest studio project will raise eyebrows with the provocative album title, but don’t let that deter you from understanding the real message in her music.

Rolling out sat down with Marchelle to discuss her new album.

What is your full given name and your stage name?

Maya Marchelle Buckner, stage name Maya Marchelle.

Where were you born, and where do you live now?

Born and currently reside in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

You are not the typical artist. How would you define your brand? How would you describe your sound?

I would define my personal brand as being “for the culture.” Everything I create is to help push the culture forward. My sound is eclectic but familiar. Nothing that you’ve heard but everything you enjoy.

Let’s talk about your latest project. What was the inspiration behind it?

The inspiration behind “Trap Evangelist” was really my love for God and love for the community I grew up in, the Northside of Minneapolis.

