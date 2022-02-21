Michael Jordan hugs LeBron James in powerful moment of Black greatness (video)

It was a night of celebration.

The NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland was entertaining. Steph Curry hit a game-record 16 three-pointers to finish with 50 points and LeBron James hit the game-winner to end the exhibition in his hometown. The highlight of the night, however, came at halftime.

To commemorate the league’s 75 greatest players, the NBA called each out by name as they walked to the center of the floor at Quicken Loans Arena. A few players chose not to attend, like Tim Duncan, Russell Westbrook, Steve Nash, Larry Bird and Karl Malone.

“For those who chose not to come, and for those who missed it,” NBA75 team member Isaiah Thomas said on NBA TV. “What you chose to miss and not be apart of is one of the most special nights in the history of our game.”

The biggest surprise for fans was perhaps an appearance by Michael Jordan, who missed the pre-game photo shoot after spending the morning at the Daytona 500 in Florida. For the past decade, basketball fans around the world have debated whether Jordan or LeBron James hold the title of greatest NBA player of all time.

Regardless of if Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell put up better statistical arguments — the general argument is between Jordan and James. After the 75 halftime ceremony, James tracked down Jordan and embraced him with a warm hug.

Continue reading on the next page.