Dave Chappelle producing 4 comedy specials for Netflix; critics pounce

Not only has comedic legend Dave Chappelle not been canceled by Netflix, his relationship with movie streaming goliath is stronger than ever.

Chappelle, 48, will host four upcoming comedy specials for Netflix titled “Chappelle’s Home Team.” The stand-alone shows will each feature a different comic, according to a statement obtained by Variety.

The first of these shows will be “Titled “Earthquake: Legendary,” where Earthquake will frantically delve into such issues as wealth, prostate exams and disciplining kids. The second special will shine the spotlight on Donnell Rawlings, another comic from Chappelle’s old stomps in Washington, D.C.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle said in the statement. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”

Chappelle will serve in the dual role as host and executive producer alongside Earthquake, Rikki Hughes, Jermaine Smith and Stan Lathan, the father of actress Sanaa Lathan, who will also direct the shows.

“Earthquake: Legendary” will premiere on the platform on Feb. 28. Rawlings’ date has yet to be determined.

Many industry pundits and contemporary comedians wondered aloud if Chappelle would be canceled by the culture after his inflammatory comedy show for Netflix titled “The Closer.” In it, Chappelle seemingly targets transgender people, which in turn incited demonstrations and protests at the streaming behemoth’s Southern California headquarters.

Chappelle’s last comment on the controversial show is that he is willing to engage in constructive dialogue with the LBGTQ+ community, but that he will not be summoned by anyone.

