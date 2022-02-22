Former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, remembered at memorial service

Cheslie Kryst was remembered as “unapologetically herself” at a memorial service on Friday.

The former Miss USA took her life at age 30 on Jan. 30 and fans gathered with her loved ones at the Elevation Church in Blakeney, North Carolina, for a public celebration of her life in which her friends and family gave speeches about the beauty queen’s impact on their lives.

Kryst’s mother, April Simpkins, told how Kryst always stood by her beliefs and was “unapologetically herself.”

She added: “Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others. I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years …

“I’m going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I’m going to miss that the most.”

After previously sharing Kryst had suffered from depression, Simpkins urged those at the service to “take care of your mental health.”

She added: “[I was] touched by all the stories you’ve shared with me of choosing to seek counseling. I’m proud of you.”

She also asked others to honor her daughter by ” becoming an ally for a community that needs support.”

She said: “Be selfless like Cheslie.”

