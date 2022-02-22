Simone Biles says her engagement ring “beats” her Olympic medals

The 24-year-old gymnast admitted her four gold medals from the Games are no longer her most prized possessions after her boyfriend Jonathan Owens popped the question with a diamond band on Valentine’s Day earlier this month.

Appearing on “Today,” host Carson Daly jokingly asked her: “You have so much gold, Simone. The ring that you have now, does it match all the hardware that you have? The gold, the silver, does it clash?”

Biles gushed in response: “It’s definitely my most prized possession now and I’m always wearing it. It definitely beats a gold medal.”

While the sportswoman admitted she thought Owens would propose this year, it still came as “such a shock” when he got down on one knee.

She said: “I thought it might happen this year, but definitely not on Valentine’s Day. So that’s why it was such a shock. The way he set everything up was just so seamless.”

Owens — who had been planning the romantic proposal since December — added: “She thought it was a normal day.”

Biles previously admitted it was the “easiest yes” she has ever said when Owens proposed.

