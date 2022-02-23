Lamar Odom still chasing Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom is not giving up on Khloe Kardashian.

Odom had his exit interview with Julie Chen Moonves after getting kicked off “Celebrity Big Brother” on Feb. 21. Moonves asked Odom if he’d like to say anything to Kardashian, and he didn’t hold back.

“I miss you and I hope to see you soon,” Odom said in the interview.

Earlier in the season, Odom had made comments about Kardashian, saying that he was having dreams about her.

“I had some good dreams last night,” he told Todrick Hall. “I dreamt about my ex-wife last night. I wish I could take that time back. I miss her so much.”

In an interview with US Weekly on Feb. 22, Odom was appreciative of the support that fans are giving for the two to get back together.

“It’s nice to hear. It’s refreshing. When you marry someone in 30 days, they’ll always be connected to you somehow, someway. She’ll always have a place in my heart,” Odom said.

Odom attempted to get over Kardashian after their divorce and got engaged to Sabrina Parr in November 2019, but a year later they called it off.