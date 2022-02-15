Lamar Odom reveals his biggest regret about relationship with Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2013, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

He overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015. Although they had split up more than two years before, Khloé put their divorce on hold in order to care for the sportsman as he battled back to health.

Odom is desperate to win Kardashian back when he completes his current stint on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Opening up to his fellow housemates Carson Kressley and Cynthia Bailey on the Feb. 14 episode of the CBS show, he confessed, “When I married Khloé there were so many things I did wrong in our relationship. It was never my intention to hurt her.”

He told Carson, “We were together every day until we got married.”

Bailey then asked, “When you talk about her would you say she was the love of your life? It sounds like one of your biggest regrets.”

Odom responded, “Yes it is.”

Despite his continued pleas to reconcile with the 37-year-old reality star, Kardashian has ruled out rekindling their romance.

