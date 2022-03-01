Kevin Hunter suing ‘Wendy Williams Show’ producers for millions

Looks like Wendy Williams is not the only one who is harboring ill feelings against the talk show producers.

Williams’ ex-husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit for wrongful termination against Debmar-Mercury, the production company that put the show together.

According to legal documents obtained by The Shade Room, Williams is seeking at least seven million dollars in damages.

Hunter claims he was terminated “on the basis of his marital status which is barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.” Resulting directly from his termination, Hunter claims he “has suffered an economic loss, which will be determined by trial, in the range of seven to ten million dollars.”

Hunter claims the chain of events went as follows:

In April of 2019, around the time that Williams filed for divorce based on his cheating and subsequent love child, Hunter said got a letter from Debmar-Mercury informing him that his services were no longer needed.

The publication states that Hunter claims the letter read that “effective immediately, your role as Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show is terminated, and your professional relationship with Debmar-Mercury is also concluded.”

The former husband claims that since 2007, he “represented Williams at all times during the negotiations between Debmar and Williams,” the lawsuit reportedly reads. “He was used to being behind the scenes of Williams’ prior ventures and used his business knowledge and street smarts to negotiate a significant financial increase from the initial contract being offered to Williams.”

Hunter said many of the segments Hunter helped create on “The Wendy Williams Show” now “will be part of Sherri Shepherd’s new show.”

Furthermore, Hunter said “the show never recovered from his firing” and “defendants underestimated Plaintiff’s value to the show.”