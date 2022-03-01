‘RHOA’ may replace Kandi Burruss with major celebrity next season

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” proved to be a major financial and brand windfall for 90’s music star Kandi Burruss.

The multifaceted maven was discovered by younger music fans as a formidable singer-songwriter due to her decades-long tenure on the reality show. The vast platform enabled the savvy Burruss to expand on her previous business ventures as well as launch several others. “RHOA” also facilitated the long-awaited reunion of Xscape, who thrived as the most successful girl group in the 1990s alongside TLC.

But that is reportedly coming to an end, according to “Dish Nation” and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

“RHOA,” the most successful of the “Real Housewives” franchise, is undergoing a metamorphosis to resuscitate the show that producers and fans say has gone stale. Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey have already hit the exits before they were shoved out. Original cast member Sheree Whitfield, aka “She by Sheree,” aka “Who Gon Check Me, Boo?” is returning for the upcoming season.

Longtime “friend of the show” Margo Hampton will finally be upgraded to full-time status. Former Olympic sprinting champion Sanya Richards-Ross was the rookie on the team, but she may face reevaluation at the season’s end.

According to the two outlets, Burruss’ storyline has become “boring.” Moreover, Burruss is the highest-paid castmate which makes her particularly vulnerable to the “chopping block,” RSMS reports.

“This new season is expected to be one of the best in years. Sheree and Marlo are the stars of this season. Drew brought the drama, and so did Kenya. But Sanya and Kandi are on the chopping block.”

If Burruss leaves after the season, there is speculation that “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, who just had her first child with rap mogul Jeezy, may replace Burruss on “RHOA.”